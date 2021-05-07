Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.72 ($65.55).

DPW stock opened at €51.50 ($60.59) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.67. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

