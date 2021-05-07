Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Virgin Money UK from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $$1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

