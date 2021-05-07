Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €39.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €39.00 ($45.88) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRE. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.64 ($53.69).

Shares of FRE opened at €41.59 ($48.93) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.18. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

