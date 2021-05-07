Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 255.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 42,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $1,128,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 28.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.