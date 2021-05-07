Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $188.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.16.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

