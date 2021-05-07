Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $54.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.14.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

