Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $117.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cboe Global Markets to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.75.

CBOE opened at $107.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.89. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $110.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

