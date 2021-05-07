Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $34.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLMN. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.16.

Shares of BLMN opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

