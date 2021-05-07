Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $53.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TEX. Citigroup upped their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of TEX opened at $53.96 on Monday. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -899.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,104 shares of company stock valued at $9,724,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after acquiring an additional 686,118 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 782.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 599,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $17,440,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

