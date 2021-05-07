Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DENN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti lowered shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $17.60 on Monday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

