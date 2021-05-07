Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to report sales of $24.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.61 million and the highest is $65.00 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $5.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 325.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $89.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $202.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $80.62 million, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 441,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $144,091,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,449,495 shares of company stock valued at $158,416,585. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

