Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $32.00. 1,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,242. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $223.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

