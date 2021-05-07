Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Delivery Hero stock remained flat at $$146.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $171.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.91.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

