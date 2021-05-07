Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Delivery Hero stock remained flat at $$146.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $171.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.91.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

