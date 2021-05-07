Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $13.72.
Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
