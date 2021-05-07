DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,127 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,215 shares of company stock worth $3,447,449. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.40. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.85 and a 12 month high of $164.24.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.