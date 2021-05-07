DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.95 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,024 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 110.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.89 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

