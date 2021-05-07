DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,811 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sysco stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,219.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $85.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

