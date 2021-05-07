DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 4,547 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of Voya Financial worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $69.72 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

