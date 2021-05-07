DeHive (DHV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $471,243.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. DeHive has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $471,243.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.75 or 0.00006653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00073468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.00272548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.11 or 0.01159091 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00763836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,366.19 or 0.99881021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

