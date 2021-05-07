DeFinition (DZI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $87.00

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One DeFinition coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFinition has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. DeFinition has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $87.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00070969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.43 or 0.00263017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $652.24 or 0.01132832 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.05 or 0.00757358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,997.33 or 0.98995556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFinition Coin Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.