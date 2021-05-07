Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $389.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

