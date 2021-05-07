Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.54 Billion

Analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post $10.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.05 billion and the highest is $11.34 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $38.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.28 billion to $42.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $41.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.85 billion to $46.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

NYSE:DE traded up $11.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $389.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,583. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.