Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,520.79

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,520.79 ($46.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,168 ($54.46). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 4,144 ($54.14), with a volume of 317,285 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,676.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,524.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a GBX 11.11 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tony Griffin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33), for a total transaction of £963,000 ($1,258,165.67). Also, insider Alison Platt acquired 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,290 ($42.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.70 ($25,919.39).

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.