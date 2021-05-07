Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,209,000 after purchasing an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

NYSE SJM opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $138.87. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.20.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

