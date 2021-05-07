Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 4,292 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT opened at $127.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

