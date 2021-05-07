Dearborn Partners LLC Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,118 shares of company stock valued at $791,225 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

