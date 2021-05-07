Dearborn Partners LLC Has $353,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $204.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.06 and its 200 day moving average is $188.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

