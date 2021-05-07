Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,880,148. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

