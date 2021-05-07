De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 17,106 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $434.85 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $212.63 and a one year high of $442.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.99 and its 200 day moving average is $356.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.57.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

