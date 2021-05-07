DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.38. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 716 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBVT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $711.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

