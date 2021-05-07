Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.48. 998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

