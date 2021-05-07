David H. Morton, Jr. Sells 35,000 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $54.37 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,481,000 after acquiring an additional 193,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after buying an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,420,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Anaplan by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after buying an additional 799,992 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Anaplan by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,129,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,834,000 after buying an additional 410,492 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. William Blair started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.