DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 3,931 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after buying an additional 350,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after buying an additional 159,192 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $92.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

