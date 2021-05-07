DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,997,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.27. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $68.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

