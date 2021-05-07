DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in RH by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in RH by 40.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in RH by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in RH by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in RH by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get RH alerts:

RH opened at $684.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $611.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.12. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 87.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 1 year low of $138.42 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.67.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.