DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.41% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 42,979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 264,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB opened at $18.07 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

