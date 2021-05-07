DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.12% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2,173.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 40,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter.

IYK opened at $181.95 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $114.45 and a one year high of $184.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.06.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

