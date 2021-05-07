Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0056

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Datum coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and $842,755.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datum has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00086286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.43 or 0.00788357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00101935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.14 or 0.09248614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00046672 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

