Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.21 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.160 EPS.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,377.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.95.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,959.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,425,065 shares of company stock worth $124,746,715. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

