Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.35. 2,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 456,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $459.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 371.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

