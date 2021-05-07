Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $261.41

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $261.41 and last traded at $260.54, with a volume of 23034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.99.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

The company has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

