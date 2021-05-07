Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives €81.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €82.25 ($96.76).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

ETR:DAI opened at €72.74 ($85.58) on Tuesday. Daimler has a one year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a one year high of €77.99 ($91.75). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

