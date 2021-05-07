Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DADA. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.43.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.90. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

