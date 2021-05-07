DA Davidson Raises The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $367.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $348.00 to $367.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.00.

NYSE:EL traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.75. 13,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The firm has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,153,166 shares of company stock valued at $609,262,161. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

