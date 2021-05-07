DA Davidson Increases AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $157.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AME. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK stock opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $137.84.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in AMETEK by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after buying an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in AMETEK by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,864,000 after purchasing an additional 831,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.