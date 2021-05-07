DA Davidson Comments on Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Home Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HBCP. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

HBCP opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $338.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

