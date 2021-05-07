DA Davidson Boosts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $120.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.13.

Shares of HAS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,488. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

