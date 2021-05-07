Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,300. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $356.48 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.
Cytosorbents Company Profile
