Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,300. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $356.48 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

