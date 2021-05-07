CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.58. CytomX Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 11,879 shares changing hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $557.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

