Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cwm LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 319.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 173,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 94,516 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

